BRIEF- MediciNova to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 602 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13
LONDON Feb 16 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness body NICE is not convinced that Allergan's anti-wrinkle injection Botox is worth using to treat migraines.
Botox is licensed to prevent headaches in adults with chronic migraine, but the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday the company had not provided sufficient evidence to prove its value.
Without additional information, NICE said it was inclined not to recommend Botox as a migraine treatment option on the state-run health service. The agency's draft guidance is open for comments until March 8.
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 602 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)