SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a shareholder lawsuit against Allergan Inc over allegations that the company improperly marketed and labeled the cosmetic drug Botox.

The ruling, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, said plaintiff shareholders had alleged enough specific facts to proceed.

