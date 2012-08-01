Aug 1 Botox maker Allergan Inc reported slightly better than expected quarterly earnings, but revenue came in shy of Wall Street expectations and the company projected full-year revenue below analyst forecasts.

The company said on Wednesday it had net earnings of $296 million, or 96 cents per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $249 million, or 79 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.07 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected $1.06 per share.

Global company revenue rose 4.8 percent to $1.47 billion, below Wall Street expectations of $1.504 billion.