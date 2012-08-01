Aug 1 Botox maker Allergan Inc reported
slightly better than expected quarterly earnings, but revenue
came in shy of Wall Street expectations and the company
projected full-year revenue below analyst forecasts.
The company said on Wednesday it had net earnings of $296
million, or 96 cents per share, in the second quarter. That
compared with $249 million, or 79 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.07 per share.
Analysts, on average, had expected $1.06 per share.
Global company revenue rose 4.8 percent to $1.47 billion,
below Wall Street expectations of $1.504 billion.