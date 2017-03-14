March 14 Allergan plc said on Tuesday it would get exclusive access and the option to license up to five of Editas Medicine Inc's experimental gene-editing-based eye treatments under a research and development deal between the two companies.

The five eye programs include Editas's lead drug, which is currently in pre-clinical development, to treat a rare, inherited eye disorder called Leber Congenital Amaurosis, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Editas' gene-editing technology is called CRISPR and it is expected to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases. CRISPR works as a type of molecular scissors that can trim away unwanted pieces of genetic material, and replace them with new ones. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)