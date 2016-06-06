CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
June 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Allergan Plc's treatment for high blood pressure or hypertension, the company said on Monday.
The therapy, Byvalson, is a fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved blood pressure lowering agents. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
* Announces $450 million in 2017-2018 investments throughout Florida, plans to hire more than 2,750 Floridians