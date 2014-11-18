Nov 18 Activist investor William Ackman is
supporting the $66 billion deal in which Actavis PLC
will buy Allergan Inc and plans to withdraw from an
Allergan special shareholder meeting he had planned, CNBC
television reported on Tuesday.
Ackman, who had been fighting alongside Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc for control of
Allergan, had called for the Allergan meeting to vote out board
members and force the company to the table to consider their
joint offer.
The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 18 but the move means that
there is no longer a need for it, CNBC said.
Ackman's comments come after Actavis said on Monday it would
pay $219 per share for Allergan, billions more than Valeant was
willing to pay. Ackman, who owns nearly 10 percent of Allergan,
had paper gains of more than $2.3 billion based on that price.
CNBC reported that Ackman will meet with executives from
Actavis later this week.
Pershing Square did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Gunna Dickson)