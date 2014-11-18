(Changes sourcing to Ackman statement)
Nov 18 Activist investor William Ackman said on
Tuesday he supports the $66 billion deal in which Actavis PLC
will buy Allergan Inc and will withdraw his
request for an Allergan special shareholder meeting.
Ackman, who had been fighting alongside Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc for control of
Allergan, had called for the Allergan meeting to vote out board
members and force the company to the table to consider their
joint offer. The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 18.
"We congratulate Actavis and Allergan on their announced
transaction. As a result of the deal, we are withdrawing our
special meeting request," Ackman said in an e-mailed statement.
Ackman's comments come after Actavis said on Monday it would
pay $219 per share for Allergan, billions more than Valeant was
willing to pay. Ackman, who owns nearly 10 percent of Allergan,
had paper gains of more than $2.3 billion based on that price.
CNBC reported earlier that Ackman will meet with executives
from Actavis later this week.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Gunna Dickson)