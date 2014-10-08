Oct 8 If Actavis Plc proceeds with a
purchase of Botox maker Allergan Inc for potentially
more than $60 billion, it will represent the biggest bet yet by
one of the traditional generic drugmakers on the upside of
expanding branded medicine holdings.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Actavis plans to approach
Allergan about a potential merger, providing an alternative to
the hostile pursuit by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
that Allergan had repeatedly rebuffed.
Such a transaction would accelerate a trend by the world's
biggest generic drugmakers to build up their branded medicine
portfolios and make Actavis one of the biggest players in
specialty pharmaceuticals. Industry experts say the move would
further break down the distinctions between generics,
pharmaceuticals and biotechnology players.
"Biotech is becoming even more complex, while big pharma is
now where biotech was 10 years ago in terms of what they're
looking for with cancer and orphan drug indications," said
Sanford Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal, referring to expensive
medications for rare diseases. "And the generics are pushing in
to where pharma used to be."
As the U.S. generics business becomes saturated, with more
than 80 percent of prescriptions already being written for cheap
generic drugs, manufacturers have increasingly turned their
attention to higher-profit branded medicines.
"They all always had a little bit of branded activity. The
next logical step is to get back into the U.S. market more on
the branded side," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Corey Davis.
Rival Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, which
has the world's largest portfolio of generic offerings, makes
most of its profit from its branded multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone and added to its branded specialty drug holdings in
2011 with the $6.8 billion acquisition of Cephalon. Mylan Inc
sells EpiPen for severe allergic reactions and branded
respiratory drugs.
Actavis had already beefed up its specialty pharmaceuticals
business with the $25 billion purchase of Forest Laboratories
this year and its $8.5 billion acquisition of Warner-Chilcott in
2013.
With Allergan it would own Botox, which derives much of its
annual $2.2 billion in sales from the anti-wrinkle business, and
reap the benefits of the compound's growing medical uses,
including for migraines, overactive bladder and upper limb
spasticity, as well as a lucrative stable of ophthalmology
drugs. Botox is also a very complex molecule that is extremely
difficult to replicate, and so is in no imminent danger of
facing generic competition of its own.
"You walk away from the treadmill of having to reinvent
yourself every 10 years," Gal said of the patent expiration
cycle of traditional pharmaceuticals.
New Actavis chief executive Brent Saunders has the right
skill set to run the combined company, analysts said. Saunders
was an executive at drugmaker Schering-Plough, before taking
over as CEO of eye care company Bausch&Lomb and later specialty
pharma company Forest Labs.
"Probably the next logical step in his career is to run
something on the scale that an Actavis/Allergan merger would
create. I think he's got aspirations of turning Actavis into a
much bigger company than it is now," Davis said.
Saunders is almost surely going to be more palatable to
Allergan management than Valeant Chief Executive Michael
Pearson, who has a reputation of slashing research and
development at companies he acquires.
"He understands the opthalmology business and he's a pharma
guy," Stern, Agee analyst Shibani Malhotra said of Saunders.
"Both companies realize that this is one way that Allergan
can sell the company, but be assured that they're selling to
someone who would run the business like Allergan would run the
business."
