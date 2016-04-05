NEW YORK, April 5 Shares in Allergan Plc
opened down more than 15 percent on Tuesday, a day after the
U.S. Treasury Department proposed new tax regulations that
analysts said could kill its $160 billion agreement to be bought
by Pfizer Inc.
Pfizer's deal to buy Dublin-based Allergan was conceived
under rules that would have allowed the company to move its
headquarters to Ireland and lower its tax rate. The government
has been trying to stop that type of deal, called a tax
inversion.
Late on Monday, the Treasury Department introduced a
regulation that would negate the tax benefits of Pfizer's
acquisition of Allergan.
Allergan shares were trading down 15.3 percent at $235 on
the New York Stock Exchange. Pfizer shares rose 1.6 percent to
$31.20.
"By how the stocks are trading, the market thinks the deal
is almost dead," said Les Funtleyder, healthcare portfolio
manager at E Squared Asset Management in New York, whose firm
holds Pfizer shares.
On Monday night, Pfizer said that it was reviewing the
notice and declined to speculate on whether the deal would go
forward.
"To us, whether Pfizer and Allergan stay committed will be
known shortly - more important for many is if the deal breaks,
where should Allergan trade?" Wells Fargo analyst David Maris
wrote in a research note on Tuesday morning.
Maris lowered his valuation range for the stock to a range
of $265 to $270 from a range of $345 to $350.
