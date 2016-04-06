BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc will mutually terminate their merger tomorrow morning, CNBC tweeted, citing sources.
Earlier in the day Reuters cited sources saying that Pfizer was leaning towards abandoning its $160 billion agreement to buy Allergan in light of the U.S. Treasury's new measures to curb such tax-evading deals. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage: