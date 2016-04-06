April 6 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and
Ireland-based Allergan Plc formally announced that they
were scrapping their $160 billion merger, marking a big win for
President Barack Obama who has been pushing to curb tax-slashing
"inversion" deals.
The announcement followed the unveiling of new U.S. Treasury
rules on Monday aimed at curbing such deals. The merger would
have allowed New York-based Pfizer to cut its tax bill by
redomiciling to Ireland, where tax rates are lower.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday
that the deal would be terminated.
Pfizer said on Wednesday it had agreed to pay Allergan $150
million for reimbursement of expenses associated with the deal.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)