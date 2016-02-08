Feb 8 Pfizer Inc, which agreed to buy Allergan Plc for $160 billion last year, said it will create a new operating unit to house its consumer healthcare and Allergan's opthalmology and Botox units once the deal closes in the second half of 2016.

Bill Meury, executive vice president and president branded pharma at Allergan, will become group president of the new unit, Global Specialty and Consumer Brands. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)