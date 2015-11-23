Nov 23 U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday it was "disgusting" that Pfizer Inc will move its tax base overseas as part a deal to buy Allergan Plc.

"The fact that Pfizer is leaving our country with a tremendous loss of jobs is disgusting," Trump said in a statement. Pfizer has said the $160 billion deal will increase its presence in the United States. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)