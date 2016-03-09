(Adds European Commission, Teva not immediately available to
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
is expected to win EU antitrust approval for its $40.5
billion bid for Allergan's generics unit after agreeing
to sell off some of its products to appease regulators, three
people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Teva, the world's biggest generic drugsmaker, will divest
some drugs already on the market and others in the pipeline to
address competition concerns by the European Commission, the
people said. The package includes products from both Teva and
Allergan.
Other sources had previously told Reuters that assets worth
about $1 billion in the United States, Europe and the Middle
East would be sold in order to secure the green light from
regulators.
Teva will gain bigger economies of scale, a crucial element
in the low-margin generic drugs business, with the deal, the
largest in Israel's corporate history.
The Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the case on
Thursday, did not reply immediately to an email for comment.
There was no immediate comment from Teva.
The deal, which requires U.S. approval, has triggered a
warning from the American Antitrust Institute that a more
concentrated generic market usually comes with higher prices.
The think-tank also said divestments may not be enough to ensure
competition in the market.
Dublin-based Botox-maker Allergan in turn is to be acquired
by Pfizer Inc in a $160 billion deal creating the
world's largest drugmaker.
