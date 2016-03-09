* Deal cements Teva as world's largest generic drugmaker
* Concessions include products on the market, in the
pipeline
(Adds analyst comments, closing share price; paragraphs 6-10)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
is expected to win EU antitrust approval for its $40.5
billion bid for Allergan's generics unit after agreeing
to sell off some of its products to appease regulators, three
people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Teva, the world's biggest generic drugsmaker, will divest
some drugs already on the market and others in the pipeline to
address competition concerns by the European Commission, the
people said. The package includes products from both Teva and
Allergan.
Other sources had previously told Reuters that assets worth
about $1 billion in the United States, Europe and the Middle
East would be sold in order to secure the green light from
regulators.
Teva will gain bigger economies of scale, a crucial element
in the low-margin generic drugs business, with the deal, the
largest in Israel's corporate history.
The Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the case on
Thursday, did not reply immediately to an email for comment.
Teva declined to comment.
Shares of Teva closed up 3 percent to $57.90 on the New York
Stock Exchange, outpacing a 0.7 percent gain for the ARCA
Pharmaceutical Index of large drugmakers.
Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said Allergan's
generics business ranks as one of the best in the industry and
will considerably strengthen Teva's extensive product line.
Teva will gain a number of products from Allergan that have
less competition, and therefore more stable pricing, than
typical generics, Waterhouse said. They include formulations of
Johnson & Johnson's Concerta treatment for attention
deficit disorder.
Wells Fargo analyst David Maris said he expects the
Teva-Allergan deal to be completed in April, after winning
approvals from EU and U.S. regulators.
"We see no hurdles to the deal closing as expected," Maris
said. Teva, which has extensive sales forces in Europe and the
United States, will obtain big cost savings by having more
products to sell through its existing infrastructure, he added.
The deal has triggered a warning from the American Antitrust
Institute that a more concentrated generic market usually comes
with higher prices. The think-tank also said divestments may not
be enough to ensure competition in the market in a letter to the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission in January.
Dublin-based Botox-maker Allergan in turn is slated to be
acquired later this year by Pfizer Inc in a $160 billion
deal, creating the world's largest drugmaker.
(Additional reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Tova
Cohen in Tel Aviv, editing by David Evans and Bernard Orr)