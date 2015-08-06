Aug 6 Allergan, which is selling its generics
business to focus on branded drugs and aesthetics products, aims
to acquire or license products that have already shown promise
in studies, and leave the riskier discovery process to small
biotechs and academic researchers.
"The best way for us to participate in discovery is
investing in a more 'virtual' sense, than actually building and
running our own labs," company Chief Executive Brent Saunders
said in an interview after Allergan reported
second-quarter results on Thursday.
Dublin-based drugmaker Actavis in March acquired Allergan,
best known for its Botox anti-wrinkle treatment and eye
medicines, and took the Allergan name.
Last week, in another major reshaping, Allergan agreed to
sell its generics to Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
for $40.5 billion. That would leave Allergan with an
array of prescription drugs and aesthetics products with far
higher profit margins than generics.
Saunders said discovery research, where researchers test
ideas and compounds in test tubes and animals, typically eats up
about 30 percent of pharmaceutical company research budgets,
although only about one of every 20 such products that enters
human trials succeeds and is approved.
"Discovery is where the industry has its lowest return
on investment," he said, "and not a good (use) of Allergan's
research dollars."
Instead, he said Allergan will acquire products from
companies that have already done the research spadework, and
then itself develop the medicines and submit them for regulatory
approvals.
"The quality of the science and leadership in these smaller
biotechs has improved vastly over the last few years and there
is a whole ecosystem of discovery that we can tap into via
partnerships, collaborations and mergers and acquisitions,"
Saunders said.
Allergan has almost 1,400 scientists at its research sites
in California and in New Jersey, following about 200 layoffs
since the Actavis/Allergan merger.
There is no shame in them harnessing the ideas and
inventions of others, he said, pointing out that Gilead Sciences
Inc and Celgene Corp have spun life-saving
drugs and commercial riches from the same formula - Gilead in
its treatments for hepatitis C and Celgene from its oncology
drugs.
"They are often admired as some of the most innovative and
forward-looking biotech companies, and they deploy the same
model we do."
