PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc may take its $49.44 billion takeover bid for Botox-maker Allergan Inc directly to the target company's shareholders, Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Wednesday.
Pearson, speaking to investors of both companies in New York City, also said Valeant will not keep increasing its offer until it meets with the Allergan board. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.