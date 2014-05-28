May 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc may take its $49.44 billion takeover bid for Botox-maker Allergan Inc directly to the target company's shareholders, Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Wednesday.

Pearson, speaking to investors of both companies in New York City, also said Valeant will not keep increasing its offer until it meets with the Allergan board. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)