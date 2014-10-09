Oct 9 Botox maker Allergan Inc lifted
its third-quarter profit estimate and said the updated forecast
showed that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's takeover
offer undervalued the company.
Allergan said it now expects adjusted earnings of
$1.76-$1.78 per share for the quarter, up from its previous
forecast of $1.44-$1.47, helped by an increase in market share
and product approvals.
"Today's announced expectations for the third quarter and
updated future outlook further demonstrate that there is a vast
value gap between Valeant's offer and the intrinsic value of
Allergan," said Allergan Chief Executive David Pyott.
