BRIEF-CtW Investment says issues response to Urban Outfitters’ recent letter to shareholders - SEC Filing
* Ctw investment group says issues response to urban outfitters’ recent letter to shareholders - sec filing
Sept 28 Drugmaker Allergan Plc said it expected revenue to be greater than $8 billion in the second half to reflect the divesture of its global generics business to Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd .
The company said it intends to report its global generics business as discontinued operations in the third quarter. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Ctw investment group says issues response to urban outfitters’ recent letter to shareholders - sec filing
* Q1 sales fell 34 percent to $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: