By Andrew Chung

NEW YORK Aug 4 An Akorn Inc unit's proposed generic glaucoma drug infringed three Allergan Inc patents on its Lumigan topical treatment for the eye disease, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also said five of Allergan's Lumigan patents were valid. The decision upheld rulings by a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas.

The case stems from lawsuits Allergan filed in 2011 against Akorn's Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc, Novartis AG, and Lupin Ltd over proposed generic versions of Lumigan, which has more than $600 million in annual sales.

Lumigan is used to lower eye pressure in glaucoma patients. The Allergan patents cover an improved version of Lumigan that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010, the appeals court decision said.

The lower Texas court had rejected the generic drugmakers' arguments that Allergan's patents were obvious compared to previously patented inventions and did not deserve legal protection. It also said the proposed generic versions would infringe the patents.

The Federal Circuit upheld the invalidity rulings on Tuesday, as well as the ruling that Hi-Tech's proposed drug infringed the patents.

The case is Allergan, Inc. v. Sandoz Inc, No. 14-1275, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)