PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 5 Allergan Inc, maker of the Botox anti-wrinkle treatment, reported quarterly earnings below Wall Street forecasts, but projected better-than expected earnings for full-year 2013.
The company on Tuesday said it earned $324 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $280 million, or 90 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* World point terminals, lp and world point terminals, inc. Announce commencement of tender offer for world point terminals, lp’s common units