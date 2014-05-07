May 7 Allergan Inc reported
better-than-expected first- quarter profit on strong sales of
Botox and medical devices, and said it was reviewing an
unsolicited $47 billion takeover bid from Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
In its quarterly report, Allergan noted it has in place a
one-year stockholder rights plan, commonly called a poison pill,
meant to give the company more time to weigh the offer.
Allergan said on Wednesday it earned $257 million, or
85 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $12.5
million, or 4 cents, in the year-earlier period, when it took a
big charge for discontinued operations.
Excluding special items, Allergan earned $1.18 per share in
the recent quarter. Analysts, on average, expected $1.13 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales rose 13 percent to $1.62 billion, topping Wall
Street expectations of $1.60 billion.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)