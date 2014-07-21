BRIEF-Sdiptech to list common shares on Nasdaq First North Premier
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
July 21 Allergan Inc, which is fighting off a hostile bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , on Monday said that its second-quarter profit and sales rose, and it announced $475 million in cost cuts.
The company said the reductions, which are part of its efforts to convince investors that it is a better value as a stand-alone company, would include 1,500 job cuts by the end of this year.
That 13 percent cut to its global headcount will help it deliver 2014 earnings per share of $5.74 to $5.80 and 2015 earnings per share of $8.20 to $8.40, it said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Says Janus deal on track, to pay extra dividend (Adds details from statement, CEO comment)