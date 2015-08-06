* Reports first full quarter post Actavis-Allergan deal
* Botox, Restasis boost branded products sales five-fold
* Quarterly earnings beat estimates
(Adds details, background)
Aug 6 Irish drugmaker Allergan Plc
reported better-than-expected revenue for the first full quarter
since the merger of Actavis and Allergan.
Allergan, which changed its name from Actavis after the deal
closed, said adding signature drugs like Botox and eye drops
Restasis boosted branded products sales five-fold to $3.71
billion in the second quarter ended June 30.
The drugmaker has always expanded its portfolio through
acquisitions, the latest being a $2.1 billion offer to buy
Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc in June.
Other deals include rights to experimental products for dry
eye disease from Oculeve for $125 million and a drug Merck & Co
is testing for migraine.
Sales of generic products, which Allergan is selling to
Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,
fell 1.4 percent to $1.58 billion.
The business accounts for a little over a quarter of
Allergan's revenue, compared with 37 percent in the first
quarter.
Allergan agreed to sell the generic business to Teva for
$40.5 billion in July, two months after CEO Brent Saunders said
selling the business was going to be very difficult as it was
closely tied to its branded business.
Allergan did not provide an update to its sales forecast for
the full year.
Dublin-based Allergan's net revenue for the quarter more
than doubled to $5.76 billion.
The company, however, posted a loss, hurt by charges related
to recent acquisitions.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was $243.1 million, or
80 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a net
profit of $48.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Stripping off one-time items, the company earned $4.41 per
share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $4.38 per share
on revenue of $5.71 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Allergan's shares were little changed at $337.95 on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)