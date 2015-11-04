Nov 4 Botox maker Allergan Plc, created from the merger of Actavis and Allergan, reported quarterly revenue that nearly doubled due to higher sales of its branded drugs.

The company's net income was $5.23 billion, or $13.29 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $1.04 billion, or $3.95 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $4.09 billion from $2.15 billion.

The company confirmed last week that it was approached by Pfizer Inc for a potential buyout. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)