BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Allergan Plc, whose $160 billion merger with Pfizer Inc fell apart last month, reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly revenue, led by a strong performance by its branded drugs business, which includes Botox and the eye drug Restasis.
The company reported net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of $186.1 million, or 47 cents per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $535.2 million, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.80 billion from $2.56 billion.
Allergan said its board had authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)