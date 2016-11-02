* Q3 profit, rev misses estimates

By Natalie Grover

Nov 2 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings that fell far short of analysts' estimates, largely due to lower demand for its drugs, Asacol and Namenda, and the drugmaker slashed its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

The company's shares reversed course to be down 2 percent at $204 in early trading.

The shares were up in premarket trading after Allergan expanded its share buyback program and set its first-ever quarterly dividend.

The company earned $3.32 per share, excluding special items, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, widely missing the average analyst estimate of $3.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The miss was driven by weaker-than-expected sales, slightly lower gross margins and higher expenses, Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat wrote in a note.

Allergan said on Wednesday it expanded its share buyback by $5 billion to $15 billion and also set its first-ever quarterly dividend.

The Dublin-based drugmaker said it was initiating a regular quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2017.

Allergan's net revenue rose 4.4 percent to $3.62 billion in the third quarter, but missed the average analyst estimate of $3.68 billion.

Waning demand for the company's ulcerative colitis drug Asacol and Namenda Alzheimer's treatment due to generic competition weighed on the results.

The company was created when Dublin-based Actavis bought the Botox maker in March 2015, snatching it from hostile bidder Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, and taking on the Allergan name.

In May, Allergan announced it would buy back up to $10 billion in stock, and on Wednesday said it had repurchased $5 billion in shares ahead of schedule.

Allergan has sold its Actavis generics business for $40.5 billion and its Anda drug distribution business for $500 million to Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd .

Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax, narrowed to $380.1 million, or $1.15 per share, from $875 million, or $2.40 per share, a year earlier.

The company cut its adjusted full-year net revenue forecast for continuing operations to $14.45 billion-$14.65 billion from $14.65 billion-$14.90 billion.

Allergan also slashed its full-year adjusted profit to a range of $13.30-$13.50 per share from a previous range of $13.75- $14.20.

Chief Executive Brent Saunders has orchestrated a string of smaller acquisitions since the company's planned $160-billion merger with Pfizer Inc collapsed in April, due to new U.S. tax regulations.

The share repurchase and dividend announcement could temper the negative impact of the quarter, analysts said.

Up to Tuesday's close, Allergan's stock had fallen 33 percent this year. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)