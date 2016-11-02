* Q3 profit, rev misses estimates
* Expands share buyback to $15 bln, sets qtrly div
* Shares fall 2 pct
By Natalie Grover
Nov 2 Allergan Plc reported quarterly
earnings that fell far short of analysts' estimates, largely due
to lower demand for its drugs, Asacol and Namenda, and the
drugmaker slashed its full-year adjusted profit forecast.
The company's shares reversed course to be down 2 percent at
$204 in early trading.
The shares were up in premarket trading after Allergan
expanded its share buyback program and set its first-ever
quarterly dividend.
The company earned $3.32 per share, excluding special items,
in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, widely missing the average
analyst estimate of $3.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The miss was driven by weaker-than-expected sales, slightly
lower gross margins and higher expenses, Evercore ISI's Umer
Raffat wrote in a note.
Allergan said on Wednesday it expanded its share buyback by
$5 billion to $15 billion and also set its first-ever quarterly
dividend.
The Dublin-based drugmaker said it was initiating a regular
quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share, beginning in the
first quarter of 2017.
Allergan's net revenue rose 4.4 percent to $3.62 billion in
the third quarter, but missed the average analyst estimate of
$3.68 billion.
Waning demand for the company's ulcerative colitis drug
Asacol and Namenda Alzheimer's treatment due to generic
competition weighed on the results.
The company was created when Dublin-based Actavis bought the
Botox maker in March 2015, snatching it from hostile bidder
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, and taking on the Allergan
name.
In May, Allergan announced it would buy back up to $10
billion in stock, and on Wednesday said it had repurchased $5
billion in shares ahead of schedule.
Allergan has sold its Actavis generics business for $40.5
billion and its Anda drug distribution business for $500 million
to Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd .
Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax, narrowed to
$380.1 million, or $1.15 per share, from $875 million, or $2.40
per share, a year earlier.
The company cut its adjusted full-year net revenue forecast
for continuing operations to $14.45 billion-$14.65 billion from
$14.65 billion-$14.90 billion.
Allergan also slashed its full-year adjusted profit to a
range of $13.30-$13.50 per share from a previous range of
$13.75- $14.20.
Chief Executive Brent Saunders has orchestrated a string of
smaller acquisitions since the company's planned $160-billion
merger with Pfizer Inc collapsed in April, due to new
U.S. tax regulations.
The share repurchase and dividend announcement could temper
the negative impact of the quarter, analysts said.
Up to Tuesday's close, Allergan's stock had fallen 33
percent this year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)