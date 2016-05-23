CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Allergan Inc Chief Executive Brent Saunders said on Monday the company expects to close the $40.5 billion sale of its generic medicines portfolio to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in a matter of weeks, opening the door for new acquisitions.
While Allergan needs the Teva transaction to close before pursuing new targets, "the good news is we are weeks away from that happening," Saunders said after a presentation at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Teva was finalizing up to $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win antitrust clearance for its purchase of the Allergan products. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.