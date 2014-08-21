Aug 21 A federal judge in California on Thursday
denied a request by Allergan Inc to expedite its civil
suit claiming that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
and Pershing Square Capital Management engaged in
insider trading ahead of their bid to buy Allergan.
Judge David Carter said the U.S. District Court for the
Central District of California "would be reluctant to create a
precedent that allows corporations to demand at will the
immediate attention and input of the federal courts in order to
resolve intra-corporate disputes that might be better left to
the dynamic free market or to the state court."
Valeant and Pershing Square made an offer for Botox maker
Allergan in April, which the company has rejected. Valeant and
Pershing Square have since proceeded to a hostile tender offer
and are seeking to call a special shareholders meeting.
Allergan has fought the takeover attempt and on Aug. 1 filed
a civil insider trading lawsuit against the companies, saying
that the unusual partnership between them violated securities
regulations.
William Ackman, the activist investor who runs Pershing
Square, began acquiring a stake in Allergan in February in
partnership with Valeant after the two had begun discussing
making a bid for the company. He disclosed the nearly 10 percent
stake the day before they made the offer.
Ackman and Valeant have denied that they broke insider
trading laws and have said the suit itself is an attempt to
delay the meeting of shareholders. Ackman and Valeant must
gather the support of at least 25 percent of shareholders in
order to call the meeting for investors to vote on new board
members and on Allergan opening merger discussions.
"We are pleased that this attempt by Allergan in the
California litigation to delay the special meeting was not
successful," Valeant said in statement on Wednesday.
Allergan did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
