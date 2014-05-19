May 19 Activist investor William Ackman said on
Monday in a letter to takeover target Allergan Inc's
board of directors that the top executive has a "disabling"
conflict of interest because accepting a takeover means losing
the top job.
Ackman and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
launched a $47 billion takeover of the company on April 22 but
so far Allergan has rejected its advances and Chief Executive
Officer, David Pyott is pushing shareholders to let the company
stand alone.
Allergen is the maker of Botox.
Ackman owns nearly a 10 percent stake in Allergan. The May
19 letter from Pershing Square Capital Management head was
disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. It is the latest in a series of public
tactics Ackman has used to try to gain shareholder support for
the deal.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)