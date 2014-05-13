May 13 A meeting of Allergan Inc
shareholders called by the company's biggest investor, Pershing
Square Capital Management, is "a self-serving exercise" aimed at
furthering an unsolicited takeover bid by Valeant
Pharmaceuticals Inc, an Allergan spokesperson said on
Tuesday.
"This is nothing more than an attempt by co-bidders Pershing
Square and Valeant to transfer the value inherent in Allergan to
Pershing Square and Valeant at a price that substantially
undervalues Allergan," the spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
David Gregorio)