TORONTO Oct 16 Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman
said on Thursday his lawyers have seen documents that he said
show Allergan's board knowingly misled investors as part of a
defensive strategy to stave off prospective buyer Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Ackman said he had not yet reviewed the documents himself,
and did not give any copies of them to reporters, whom he was
speaking to on the sidelines of a conference. Reuters could not
independently verify his claim.
Allergan representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
Ackman told reporters in Toronto: "We believe they put those
statements out, that they knew that they were false at the time
they made them, and we have found evidence to that effect, that
this was a conscious takeover defense strategy to malign Valeant
and the company."
In September, Valeant Chief Executive Officer Michael
Pearson wrote to Allergan alleging that it was making "baseless
attacks" about his company. Allergan Chief Executive David Pyott
and lead independent director Michael Gallagher said at the time
that the company relied on its knowledge of Valeant and of the
industry to express concerns about Valeant's business model.
