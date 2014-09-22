(Adds link to related column)
Sept 22 A U.S. court ordered drugmaker Allergan
Inc to produce board documents related to its strategy
to counter a hostile bid by William Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management and Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc.
The federal court, in central California, denied Allergan's
request for a protective order regarding the documents and
ordered the company to produce "unredacted copies of the
documents."
"We respectfully disagree with the court's decision and are
reviewing our options," an Allergan spokesman said in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
Since Valeant and Pershing Square offered to buy Allergan on
April 22, Allergan has consistently rejected their offer, saying
it undervalues the company.
Allergan has also announced a series of cost cuts and said
it was looking for acquisitions as it seeks to persuade
shareholders they are better off if it stands alone.
"We believe Valeant and Pershing Square are conducting a
fishing expedition for their own purposes and contrary to the
best interests of Allergan stockholders," Allergan's spokesman
said on Monday.
In a separate lawsuit, Ackman's Pershing Square, Allergan's
biggest shareholder, and Canada's Valeant sued the maker of
Botox anti-wrinkle treatment last month, alleging that Allergan
was trying to avoid a special meeting to give it time to find an
alternative deal.
The battling parties settled their pending litigation last
week before the Delaware Court of Chancery and agreed to a
special shareholder meeting on the originally scheduled date.
"The Allergan records they (Valeant and Pershing) seek are
not relevant to whether Valeant and Pershing Square committed
insider trading in violation of 14e-3," the spokesman said on
Monday.
The case was filed in U.S. district court, central district
of California. The case number is 8:14-cv-01214 and the name of
the case is Allergan Inc, et al v. Valeant Pharms Int'l Inc., et
al.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bangalore,; Editing by Don Sebastian and Steve Orlofsky)