Sept 16 Allergan Inc said it has reached
an agreement with suitors Pershing Square Capital Management and
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc to hold a special
shareholder meeting on the originally scheduled date, Dec. 18.
Pershing Square and Valeant will also dismiss their pending
litigation before the Delaware Court of Chancery, Allergan said
in a statement late Monday.
Ackman's Pershing Square and Canada's Valeant sued the maker
of Botox anti-wrinkle treatment last month, alleging that
Allergan was trying to avoid a special meeting to give it time
to find an alternative deal. Allergan subsequently set the
meeting date for Dec. 18.
Pershing Square and Valeant made a $52 billion hostile offer
for Allergan in April. Since then Allergan has been fighting for
investor support for its own stand-alone plan that includes cost
cuts and making an acquisition of its own.
To force the company to the table, Ackman has been pushing
for a special meeting where he hopes to replace most board
members with his own nominees, who he expects will be more
receptive to Valeant's bid.
Pershing Square is Allergan's largest shareholder with a
9.72 percent stake.
