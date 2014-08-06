(Adds comment from Valeant and Pershing Square)
Aug 6 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)
is backing activist investor Bill Ackman's call for a special
meeting of Allergan Inc investors that could topple the
company's board and increase the chances of a takeover by
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.
ISS' recommendation on Wednesday follows a similar view from
shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis on Monday, giving Ackman's
Pershing Square Capital Management momentum as the hedge fund
tries to muster support for the meeting. ISS is the largest
proxy adviser for institutional investors.
Pershing, Allergan's biggest investor with a 9.7 percent
stake, needs to garner shareholder support representing 25
percent of the California company, best known for its Botox
anti-wrinkle injections. Pershing wants to replace most of
Allergan's board, which has refused to negotiate with Valeant,
which is based in Laval, Quebec.
In a report, ISS said "there appear to be significant
governance issues which could be addressed" in a special
meeting.
Ackman and Valeant said they are pleased with the ISS and
Glass Lewis reports.
"The ISS Report should cause Allergan shareholders to
question the credibility of a Board that is pursuing frivolous
litigation tactics and baseless attacks to delay or stop the
right for shareholders to fix anti-shareholder bylaws, elect
shareholder-friendly directors and to voice their concerns about
Allergan's poor corporate governance," Ackman said in a
statement.
Allergan said the advisory firms were merely stating that
shareholders should have the right to call a special meeting.
"These recommendations do not change the fact that Valeant`s
offer is grossly inadequate, substantially undervalues Allergan,
creates significant risks and uncertainties for Allergan
stockholders and is not in the best interests of the company and
its stockholders," Allergan said in a statement.
Allergan has been fighting the takeover bid since it was
announced on April 22.
Valeant's cash and stock offer is currently worth about $49
billion, after its shares fell 12 percent since reporting
disappointing second-quarter earnings on July 31.
Pershing Square and Valeant officials could not be reached
immediately for comment.
Allergan shares lost 1.2 percent in afternoon trading in New
York to $156.56, while Valeant's U.S.-listed stock dipped 0.4
percent to $110.20.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Tom
Brown and Leslie Adler)