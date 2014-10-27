BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
Oct 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it is prepared to improve its offer for Allergan Inc to at least $200 per share.
The Botox maker's shares closed at $184.21 on Friday.
Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said in a letter to Allergan's board that Allergan's stock would not be trading at the multiples it is now if it were not for Valeant's offer.
Pearson told Reuters last week that a possible revised stock-and-cash bid would be worth more than $200 per share, assuming that Valeant's stock rises, and would include more cash.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: