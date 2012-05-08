May 8 U.S. healthcare group Allergan has
received a subpoena from the U.S. government over its gastric
banding system that is used to treat obesity.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) on Monday Allergan said the subpoena from the Department
of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General,
requests the production of documents relating to its Lap-Band
gastric banding system.
In December the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent
warning letters to eight California surgical centers and a
marketing firm for providing misleading information while
advertising Lap-Band.
The adjustable gastric banding system reduces the amount of
food that a person's stomach can hold at one time, and would
help in gradually reducing body weight.
Allergan did not provide further information on the subpoena
in its filing. The Lap-Band system was approved by the FDA for
use in the United States in 2001.