March 24 Allergy Therapeutics Plc :

* Says H1 gross revenue (excluding milestones and rebates) rises 12% to 29.9 mln stg (H1 2013: 26.6 mln stg)

* H1 gross profit increased 11 pct to 20.7 mln stg

* H1 operating profit increased 26 pct to 6.7 mln stg (H1 2013: 5.3 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: