Sept 22 Allergy Therapeutics Plc :
* 13 pct increase in gross FY revenue (excluding rebate and
discounts) to 46.8 mln stg (2013: 41.5 mln stg)
* FY gross profit increased 10 pct to 30.0 mln stg (2013:
27.3 mln stg)
* Whilst European allergy market faces a number of
challenges, our continuing momentum across all segments gives us
confidence that outlook for Allergy Therapeutics remains
positive
* Expect to improve our market share again next year and to
further consolidate our position in our European markets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: