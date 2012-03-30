* H1 pretax profit up 37 pct at 8.2 million stg

* H1 rev up 4 pct at 28.5 million stg

* To raise up to 13.66 mln stg to repay debt

March 30 Speciality pharmaceuticals company Allergy Therapeutics posted a 37 percent rise in half-year profit, as strong sales in Austria, the Netherlands and the UK offset weakness in the company's key German market.

The company, which sells vaccines against allergies, said it had appointed Burrill & Co to find a partner to develop and market its Pollinex Quattro product in the U.S. after regulators promised last year to lift a clinical hold on the drug's development.

The company also said it was expecting a final decision on its marketing application for the Pollinex Quattro Complete formulation in Germany this year. The company had submitted a complete response to regulators in the country in late 2011.

The company had submitted 10 Marketing Authorisation Applications to the German regulator in 2010 in response to stricter rules under which immunotherapy products containing common allergens would need marketing authorisations by 2017.

Allergy Therapeutics is trying to expand outside Europe, and is particularly targeting emerging markets.

For the first half ended Dec. 31 the company's pretax profit rose to 8.2 million pounds from 6 million pounds a year ago.

The company said it would raise 13.66 million pounds to repay debt.

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics closed at 10.25 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

They have gained 49 percent since the company first made public the FDA's intention to lift its clinical hold on the company's development programmes in March last year.