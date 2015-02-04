BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Insurance acquires Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi
Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million
Feb 4 Allerthal Werke AG :
* Says has achieved a profit of about 2.5 million euros ($2.85 million) through sale of positions of investment securities held for two years
Says purpose of sale is the absolute increase in shareholders' equity as well as increasing its relative share of total assets
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.