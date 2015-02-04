Feb 4 Allerthal Werke AG :

* Says has achieved a profit of about 2.5 million euros ($2.85 million) through sale of positions of investment securities held for two years

* Says purpose of sale is the absolute increase in shareholders' equity as well as increasing its relative share of total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)