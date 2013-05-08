LONDON May 8 BC Partners' $1.3 billion acquisition of animal identification company Allflex will be backed with an$810 million debt financing, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The debt financing for the purchase of the world leader in electronic traceability will include a $540 million first lien loan and a $270 million second lien tranche. The first lien loan will be mainly denominated in dollars but a small portion of it could be denominated in euros, although no decision has been taken yet.

There will also be a revolving credit facility, banking sources said, which could push the total debt package to around $1 billion.

The company is accessing the US debt markets as pricing is more competitive than in Europe and the financing will be covenant-lite, a structure that has no financial or maintenance protections, bankers added.

Covenant-lite financings have been a staple feature of the US market since 2005, peaking at $47.9 billion at the height of the buyout boom during the second quarter of 2007 and raising $42.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012. Despite large volumes in the US, covenant-lite deals have mainly been shunned by a more conservative European loan market, as bankers and investors have clung to a vast array of financial and maintenance protections.

Private equity firm Electra Partners said on Friday it received a binding offer worth $1.3 billion from funds advised by its peer BC Partners. The offer amounts to $630.5 million gross proceeds for Electra's clients. Allflex and Electra Partners were advised by Rothschild.

Electra bought Allflex, which has factories in France, Brazil, Poland and China, in 1998 after the European Union tightened food traceability rules in the wake of the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) crisis, known as "Mad-Cow disease."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBC are providing the Allflex debt financing. Fenner & Smith, a subsidiary of Bank of America, is also involved in the deal, bankers said.

Information memoranda and presentations are being put together and the deal is expected to launch for syndication to institutional investors by early next month, bankers said.