Nov 6 Allgeier SE :
* Says 9-month preliminary EBITDA of 19.3 million euros from
continuing operations were below those in equivalent period of
previous year (continuing operations previous year: 21.3 million
euros)
* Says 9-month preliminary EBIT (earnings before interest
and tax) amounted to 10.2 million euros from continuing
operations (continuing operations previous year: 13.1 million
euros)
* Says 9-month preliminary net profit of 6.0 million euros,
reflecting an increase compared with previous year's 5.3 million
euros
* 9-Month preliminary consolidated revenue from continuing
operations of 309.5 million euros represents slight growth
compared with 9-month 2013 (continuing operations previous year:
303.9 million euros)
* Says Q3 preliminary revenue in continuing operations rose
to 109.6 million euros (continuing operations prior year: 103.8
million euros)
* Says Q3 preliminary EBITDA from continuing operations
stood at 8.1 million euros (continuing operations previous year:
8.8 million euros)
* Says preliminary Q3 EBIT from continuing operations
amounted to 4.9 million euros (continuing operations prior year:
6.2 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: