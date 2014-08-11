BRIEF-NetEnt Q1 operating profit narrowly misses forecast
* Says revenues for Q1 increased by 15.2 pct to SEK 398 million
Aug 11 Allgeier SE : * Says strengthens its product portfolio and technology competence: software manufacturer Metasonic joins Allgeier * Says signed an agreement to purchase the material assets, employees and
customers of Metasonic AG * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says revenues for Q1 increased by 15.2 pct to SEK 398 million
* Company confirms 2017 full-year sales forecast of at least 1,125 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)