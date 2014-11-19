Nov 19 a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung :

* Says leasing income will cause a revenue increase of about 12 pct in FY

* Says expect FY with slightly positive earnings before taxes

* 9-month revenue up about 5 percent to 3.22 million euros (last year: 3.07 million euros)