LONDON May 15 Alliance Boots, which
runs Europe's largest pharmacy chain, has made more synergies
than expected so far with U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen
Co, it said, as it reported a 18.5 percent rise in
underlying attributable profit.
Alliance Boots, in which Walgreen bought a 45 percent stake
in 2012 with an option to buy the rest in 2015, reported sales
for the year to March 31 rose 4.3 percent to 23.4 billion pounds
($39.26 billion), with underlying profit of 840 million pounds.
"Our joint synergy programme with Walgreens is increasingly
providing us with significant financial benefits," Alliance
Boots said in a statement. "While still at an early stage, we
are pleased with the overall progress of the programme, total
synergies achieved to date tracking ahead of target."
Walgreens reported a lower-than-expected profit for the
quarter ended Feb. 28 but said it expected a bigger boost this
year from its partnership with Alliance Boots.
Last week, Alliance Boots agreed to buy Grupo Casa Saba SAB
de CV's pharmacy networks in Mexico and Chile.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
