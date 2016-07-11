July 11 Activist shareholder ValueAct Capital
reported a 6.8 percent stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp
, which provides credit card and loyalty programs.
The $16 billion hedge fund said Alliance Data System's
shares were undervalued and represented an attractive investment
opportunity. (bit.ly/29yuVPQ)
Alliance Data Systems shares were up 2.8 percent at $206.65
in premarket trading.
Plano, Texas-based Alliance Data Systems provides
data-driven marketing and loyalty programs serving
consumer-based businesses. The company had a market value of
about $11.84 billion as of Friday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)