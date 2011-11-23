KUALA LUMPUR Nov 23 Malaysia's Alliance
Financial Group Bhd and Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd
are considering combining some of their units, the
Star newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Singapore's DBS Group, which owns 28 percent of
Hwang-DBS, was a key player in the talks, the paper said without
citing its source.
Local media reports had previously said that DBS was keen to
acquire the 30 percent in Alliance owned by Singapore state
investor Temasek and privately held Malaysian firm
Langkah Bahagia.
In Singapore, a DBS spokeswoman declined to comment on the
report, but added that strengthening existing operations and
growing business organically remained the top priority.
A Temasek spokesman also declined to comment.
"A local bank aiming to merge with another local bank
definitely looks better than a foreign bank buying up a local
outfit," the paper quoted an industry observer as saying. "It
can smoothen the discussion process."
Hwang-DBS and Alliance declined to comment.
Alliance had said in July that it was not seeking a merger
partner, and that it could find a niche to operate in despite
the increasingly competitive market.
The lender has a market capitalisation of $1.67 billion and
has interests in commercial banking, wholesale banking, Islamic
banking and stock broking businesses.
Hwang-DBS, with a market capitalisation of $192 million, is
involved in stockbroking, wholesale banking and consumer
financing.
Alliance's shares were flat at 3.40 ringgit by 0126GMT
while Hwang-DBS was up 2.2 percent at 2.35 ringgit. The main
Malaysian stock index was down 0.9 percent.
Malaysian banks are expected to see a second round of
mergers as the authorities encourage consolidation to create
larger lenders that can grab regional market share.
($1 = 3.1775 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing in Kuala Lumpur and Saeed Azhar in
Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)