KUALA LUMPUR Nov 23 Malaysia's Alliance Financial Group Bhd and Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd are considering combining some of their units, the Star newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Singapore's DBS Group, which owns 28 percent of Hwang-DBS, was a key player in the talks, the paper said without citing its source.

Local media reports had previously said that DBS was keen to acquire the 30 percent in Alliance owned by Singapore state investor Temasek and privately held Malaysian firm Langkah Bahagia.

In Singapore, a DBS spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, but added that strengthening existing operations and growing business organically remained the top priority.

A Temasek spokesman also declined to comment.

"A local bank aiming to merge with another local bank definitely looks better than a foreign bank buying up a local outfit," the paper quoted an industry observer as saying. "It can smoothen the discussion process."

Hwang-DBS and Alliance declined to comment.

Alliance had said in July that it was not seeking a merger partner, and that it could find a niche to operate in despite the increasingly competitive market.

The lender has a market capitalisation of $1.67 billion and has interests in commercial banking, wholesale banking, Islamic banking and stock broking businesses.

Hwang-DBS, with a market capitalisation of $192 million, is involved in stockbroking, wholesale banking and consumer financing.

Alliance's shares were flat at 3.40 ringgit by 0126GMT while Hwang-DBS was up 2.2 percent at 2.35 ringgit. The main Malaysian stock index was down 0.9 percent.

Malaysian banks are expected to see a second round of mergers as the authorities encourage consolidation to create larger lenders that can grab regional market share. ($1 = 3.1775 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing in Kuala Lumpur and Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)