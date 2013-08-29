FRANKFURT Aug 29 German insurer Allianz
is nearing a deal to outsource large parts of its
in-house information technology services in a deal that a German
newspaper said could be worth more than 500 million euros ($667
million).
"We want to enter a strategic partnership with a global
supplier. We are currently in the final phase of selection," an
Allianz spokesman said.
Daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung cited industry sources
as saying a 10-year contract was likely to be awarded to IBM
or Computer Sciences Corp. and would be worth
more than 500 million euros.
The paper added that CSC was the frontrunner in
negotiations.
The Allianz spokesman said the size of the contract would be
subject to ongoing negotiations.