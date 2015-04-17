LONDON, April 17 Alliance Trust
Chairwoman Karin Forseke sought to rally support in a fight to
derail Elliott Advisors' plan to overhaul her board on Friday,
asking investors to consider who they "trust" to run the
126-year old firm.
Rebel shareholder Elliott, which has made a string of
criticisms against the performance and governance of Alliance
Trust, has called a vote on the appointment of three new
independent directors on April 29.
Forseke said directors of Alliance Trust were "acutely
aware" of their responsibilities for the stewardship of the
company's heritage and protecting investors' wealth in a
statement that urged shareholders to reject Elliott's plan.
"We have previously described Elliott and their affiliates
as a business that seeks to influence companies to change their
strategic direction through public and disruptive campaigns,"
Forseke said in a letter to shareholders.
"As a hedge fund manager they do this to create value for
their own investors and we believe they have very different
perspectives from other shareholders of Alliance Trust."
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Steve Slater)